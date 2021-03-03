Charese Fruge, Rachel Ryan

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to the newest addition to the CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH airstaff, midday personality RACHEL RYAN.

Even though she's the new jock on the block, RYAN has wasted no time setting up shop, noting, “My new role for NEW COUNTRY is engaging the listeners with local content and heavy listener interaction through phone calls and social media ... My show is sandwiched in-between two powerhouses…the morning show and afternoons. It’s my job to set appointments for listeners and make it a continuous conversation. When I’m not on air I ask the question, ‘What else?’ What else can I do to keep the conversation going through social media/blogging … What else needs to be done? Can I be on a ZOOM call with sales and a potential client? What else can I do to help the station?”

