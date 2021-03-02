Sold

TODD ROBINSON's WVJT, LLC is selling Classic Rock WZZU (THE PLANET 97.9 FM)/LYNCHBURG, VA to MEL WHEELER, INC. for $330,000.

In other filings with the FCC, GARRY WING's DESERT BROADCASTERS LLC is selling News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX)/PALM SPRINGS, CA and Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA to LOUIE COMELLA's IVOX MEDIA LLC for $105,000.

COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. is selling noncommercial Easy Listening WEEZ/GREENSBORO, GA and W245AN/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA to PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE, INC. for $142,500.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Country WMIR (CAROLINA COUNTRY 93.9)/CONWAY-MYRTLE BEACH, SC to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $500,000 ($75,000 cash, $425,000 in a promissory note).

Applying for STAs were UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON SYSTEM (KUHF/HOUSTON, operation with reduced power from permitted site with directional antenna that may not be properly oriented); COVENANT NETWORK (WIHM-A/TAYLORVILLE, IL, reduced power due to transmitter problem); KXOJ, INC. (KYAL-A/SAPULPA, OK, reduced power nondirectionally due to damage to ground system); KMMY INC. (KYAL-F/MUSKOGEE, OK, reduced power due to ice storm damage); INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (WIAA/INTERLOCHEN, MI, reduced power due to reflected power problem); and RUSTING SPROCKET ART (KDOA-LP/VANCOUVER, WA, temporary site to get station back on the air while weather delays construction at permitted site).

JDK RADIO, LLC has filed for a Silent STA for WYDK/EUFAULA, AL after a lightning strike on its tower.

NEW RADIO SYSTEM, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KXPL-A/EL PASO, TX due to financial reasons.

CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA has closed on the swap of K211DR/VICTORIA, TX to GERALD BENEVIDES' ST. JUDE BROADCASTING for analog low power TV KTXU-LP/WEST LAKE HILLS, TX.

And FLORIDA BROADCASTING MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Spanish Variety WQXM-A-W260DA (RITMO 99.9)/BARTOW, FL to DRC BROADCASTING, INC. for $550,000 (including $50,000 for a time brokerage agreement before closing and assumption of a $103.850 loan with CITIZEN'S BANK OF FLORIDA).

