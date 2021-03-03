Monthly Charts

PODTRAC has released its FEBRUARY 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts, with iHEARTRADIO again topping the publisher chart with NPR, THE NEW YORK TIMES, and WONDERY repeating in the next three slots, while THE NEW YORK TIMES' THE DAILY, NPR NEWS NOW, and NPR's UP FIRST hold their positions atop the individual podcast chart.

4 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JANUARY, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were down 10% from JANUARY; Global Unique Streams & Downloads fell 13% for the top 10 from JANUARY and have grown 2% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 545 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) WONDERY (#4, 111 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#8, 55 shows) PRX (#5, 94 shows) NBC NEWS (#9, 22 shows) ESPN/ABC (#6, 95 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#7, 117 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE (#10, 115 shows) KAST MEDIA (#12, 50 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#13, 66 shows) DAILY WIRE (#11, 6 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 43 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 1 show) TED (#16, 15 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#17, 24 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#19, 49 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#18, 35 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (#20, 1 show)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (6) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (5) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) CALL HER DADDY (12) PARDON MY TAKE (11) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (8) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (9) HIDDEN BRAIN (17) PLANET MONEY (13) FRESH AIR (14) NPR POLITICS (10) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) RADIOLAB (16) SHORT WAVE (--) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (18) THE APOLOGY LINE (--)

« back to Net News