New Deal With Jason Phelps

BENZTOWN and YAMANAIR CREATIVE have entered into an agreement with jingle creator and producer JASON PHELPS to offer his product.

YAMANAIR CEO YAMAN COSKUN commented, “YAMANAIR’s distribution of powerful jingles over the past 15 years has just been upgraded. JASON understands the magical merge of music and advertising. Our radio partners and their clients are now plugged into the world’s best sound design team under JASON’s direction.”

« see more Net News