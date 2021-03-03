Cat Kreidich

ADA WORLDWIDE has tapped veteran music exec CAT KREIDICH as EVP, reporting to WMG Pres./Independent Music & Creator Services ELIAH SETON.

SETON said, “CAT will be instrumental in elevating our work for partners and projects across the globe, working closely with label management and our international teams. With her strong relationships in the independent space, she’ll also play a big role in attracting new business both in the U.S. and internationally. On behalf of everyone at ADA, we are thrilled to welcome CAT to our leadership team.”

KREIDICH added, “I’m elated to rejoin ELIAH and the ADA team in what has become a truly full circle moment. With ADA’s global foothold now established, I look forward to collaborating with our teams around the world to identify and mobilize on untapped opportunities, with an eye towards data and insights.”

