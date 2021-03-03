Reising

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE's replacement for the departed "MIDDAY 180" is A TO Z SPORTS podcast and nightly show host BUCK REISING, who begins hosting 10a-1p (CT) weekdays TODAY (3/3). REISING will continue his "615 SESSIONS" podcast and nightly "A TO Z SPORTS PRIMETIME" shows for the A TO Z website, and will contribute more original podcasts for THE ZONE.

PD PAUL MASON said that REISING “is everything you want in a talent in 2021. He has demonstrated with A TO Z SPORTS an unmatched ability to connect with a diverse audience in the digital space. I look forward to that continuing, along with BUCK’s new role on THE ZONE's on-air lineup, making him the ultimate Dual-Threat in NASHVILLE sports!”

REISING said, “I'm incredibly excited to start this new opportunity with 104.5 THE ZONE. I don't love anything the way I love this city and the people in it. The content will be different, diverse, and occupy every possible media space.”

"MIDDAY 180" hosts JONATHAN HUTTON, PAUL KUHARSKY and CHAD WITHROW left THE ZONE in JANUARY to join CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK as hosts on the website's new streaming and podcast network later this year.

