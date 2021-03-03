Obi Asika (Photo: UTA)

UTA has bought UK-based ECHO LOCATION TALENT AGENCY. ECHO LOCATION TALENT AGENCY was founded by OBI ASIKA and he'll serve as the Co-Head of UTA's UK office, working alongside NEIL WARNOCK.

UTA CEO JEREMY ZIMMER commented, "OBI and his team have built an impressive business and have done excellent work taking their artists to the next level. He is a highly respected leader in the music industry and is well-versed in the global entertainment marketplace. This acquisition further amplifies our efforts to expand UTA's presence, and I know that alongside NEIL, OBI’s leadership, drive, and passion will be a vital addition not only to the UK office, but for UTA at large."

ASIKA added, "Throughout the years ECHO has been approached by several suitors, and as we evaluated the agency landscape, UTA's strength, ingenuity and true commitment to their artists really stood out. UTA was ultimately the perfect fit. JEREMY, SAM, DAVID, and NEIL have shown strong and thoughtful leadership as they have built out the music division and the company’s global influence. I am so proud of what the team at ECHO has achieved and I am fired up as to what we can all accomplish together."

