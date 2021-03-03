MAG

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has inked producer MARCO "MAG" BORRERO to a worldwide publishing deal. BORRERO is best known for his work with BAD BUNNY, including producing the album "El Último Tour del Mundo," the 2020 chart topper.



President of A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS said,“MAG is an unbelievable talent and exactly the type of producer who we’re looking to add into the mix. His work with BAD BUNNY broke down cultural barriers and has opened so many new doors for him. We already have big things planned to help raise his profile even more and can’t wait to get started.”



VP/A&R KATY WOLAVER said, “From hip-hop to Latin rock, MAG is a vibrant global producer who is already making beats for hitmakers across all genres. He's a creative force, and all of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are very proud to welcome him to the team.”



MAG, who has also worked with FLO RIDA (as producer and co-writer of the hit "My House"), ASTRID S, BEBE REXHA, NICKY JAM, RAUW ALEJANDRO, and DEMI LOVATO, said, “GUY, RYAN, and KATY go above and beyond for their roster. I love the WARNER CHAPPELL team and their vision. I'm excited to make our partnership official.”

