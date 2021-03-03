New 3OH!3 Song Features Clown From Slipknot

COLORADO natives 3OH!3 celebrate 303 DAY, the annual MARCH 3rd celebration of all things COLORADO with a "303 DAY PERFORMANCE," which includes a special brand new song “Last Breath” featuring CLOWN from SLIPKNOT on drums. The collaboration came about from a special connection – CLOWN's daughter GABRIELLE, who passed away in 2019, was a fan of the band. It will be the first track on 3OH!3's forthcoming album, NEED, on PHOTO FINISH RECORDS.

"I was approached to be on the song with 3OH!3 and had met the band before with my daughter GABRIELLE," said CLOWN. "I was honored to be able to work together and create the song. I couldn’t think of anything better to do in my daughter’s memory than this. Music is a beautiful vibration for healing and can help us all whenever we need it most. Enjoy this song – I know we do.”

The writing and producing of "Last Breath" began before the pandemic in early 2020. 3OH!3's NATHANIEL MOTTE said, "We had met CLOWN and his daughter GABRIELLE years ago at a show of ours in IOWA and we remember how warm and kind they were. We wanted to use the power of collaboration and artistic collectiveness to honor Gabrielle. Lord knows that progressive and collective work creating music has given me solace through the past year, and I thank clown, GABRIELLE and SEAN for the inspiration and friendship! If the song puts a smile on someone's face, or takes them away to somewhere they'd rather be, or makes them dance or laugh or feel something they want to feel, we'll be sleeping happy."

The duo is also sharing a 303 DAY PERFORMANCE with a 7-song mini-set shot at iconic COLORADO backdrops and landmarks to make it a special and safe way to celebrate their home state of COLORADO’s annual 303 DAY that you can watch on YOUTUBE HERE.

« see more Net News