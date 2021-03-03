Beebe

iHEARTMEDIA KENTUCKY-INDIANA METRO Region SVP/Sales KRISTY BEEBE is moving to the company's INDIANAPOLIS cluster as Market Pres. She will report to KENTUCKY-INDIANA METRO Pres. EARL JONES.



“I am so excited for KRISTY’s well-deserved promotion to Market President,” said JONES. “She has earned the opportunity to lead our INDIANAPOLIS market. Kristy has been an incredible sales leader, coach, and major contributor to the success of iHEARTMEDIA KENTUCKY-INDIANA METRO.”



"I am so thankful to EARL JONES and the iHEARTMEDIA team for this new leadership opportunity,” said BEEBE. “I am ready to lead the INDIANAPOLIS team to new heights as we work together to provide unmatched service to our listeners, advertisers and the community.”



The cluster includes Classic Rock WFBQ (Q95), Alternative WOLT (ALT 103.3), Business WOLT-HD3-W248AW (BUSINESS NEWS 97.5 FM), Hip Hop WZRL (REAL 98.3), and Sports WNDE-A (FOX SPORTS 1260)/INDIANAPOLIS.

