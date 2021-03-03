Dayglow (Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed indie-pop singer, songwriter, producer, and artist DAYGLOW (a.k.a. SLOAN STRUBLE) to a global deal. The FORT-WORTH TEXAS native recently gained prominence with his breakthrough single “Can I Call You Tonight?” which reached No. 2 on both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts. DAYGLOW's newest single, Close To You" was released on JANUARY 11th. It's from his upcoming sophomore album, HARMONY HOUSE, scheduled for MAY 21st.

“SLOAN is someone who from the jump, impressed me with his creative vision and dedication to songwriting and producing," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/Creative JENNIFER KNOEPFLE. "He puts so much thought into everything he does for DAYGLOW and it all starts and ends with him. We are so excited and honored to be partnering with him."

DAYGLOW added, “I’m so stoked to be working with the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING FAMILY. As an artist making all of my music on my own, it’s awesome to have the full team backing me up. Working with good people is vital for me, and everyone in SMP is so kind, creative and understanding of me and my work.”

« see more Net News