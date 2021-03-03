Boris & Jones

MICHAEL BORIS of the Country trio LOCKELAND and independent Country artist AC JONES are engaged. The couple found each other online during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have nurtured a long-distance relationship ever since, with BORIS in NASHVILLE and JONES in YOUNGSTOWN, OH. After a trip from NASHVILLE to YOUNGSTOWN in DECEMBER 2020, BORIS knew JONES was the one and returned weeks later to pop the question.

“We already knew each other’s hearts, which is why we fell in love ... now I get to figure out all the little things about him, like how he likes his eggs.” said JONES.

