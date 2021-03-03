Alena Joyiens

SHORE FIRE MEDIA announced TODAY (2/3) the promotion of ALENA JOYIENS to Account Executive. The TAMPA native has worked on numerous artist campaigns including ALY & AJ, TRIXIE MATTEL, KATYA, KESHA, KYLIE MINOGUE, DIANE WARREN, NETTA, CARLOS VIVES, 311 and more. Prior to SHORE FIRE MEDIA, JOYIENS was a member of PRSSA (PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT SOCIETY OF AMERICA) and a volunteer for FEEDING AMERICA.

SVP REBECCA SHAPIRO said, "I am pleased to announce ALENA JOYIENS well-deserved promotion. Her passion for her clients combined with her infectious energy make her a great collaborator."

JOYIENS is based out of the NEW YORK. office.

« see more Net News