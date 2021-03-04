Jones

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./COO STEVE JONES is moderating a discussion with THE NEW YORK TIMES Business Editor ELLEN POLLOCK as part of JONES' alma mater ADELPHI UNIVERSITY's Great Minds, Great Conversation series of virtual events. The talk will be streamed 7-9p (ET) TONIGHT (3/4).

"Press freedom is an essential thread in the fabric of our democracy -- now more than ever," said JONES. "Join us for a discussion about the role media and business play in society and the responsibility we citizens have to understand how these forces are shaping our lives and our children's future."

« see more Net News