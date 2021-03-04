Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME announced TUESDAY (3/2) plans to move to a new venue to accommodate a live audience this year. The live induction of its 36th class on OCTOBER 30th in CLEVELAND will take place in the ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE, home of the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, and tickets will be available to the general public.

It's reported OHIO currently permits crowds of up to 25% capacity at the arena for CAVALIERS games. The HALL is hopeful that the percentage will increase by the time of the induction, but promised to follow best health practices. It will be the sixth time the induction ceremony will be held in CLEVELAND, home of the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME and MUSEUM.

ROCK HALL President/CEO GREG HARRIS said, “We are optimistic and hopeful for the ceremony. Inductees will be announced in MAY.." He added a fall induction ceremony, moved from the spring last year because of COVID, will become permanent.

