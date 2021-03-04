SXSW March 16th - 20th

SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) announced WEDNESDAY (3/3) the launch of SXSW ONLINE XR for this year's event happening MARCH 16th - 20th. This year's program will feature an all- new virtual landscape of events. From virtual versions of iconic AUSTIN locations like CONGRESS AVENUE and the RED RIVER CULTURAL DISTRICT to a wide array of SXSW ONLINE 2021 programming.

Using the SXSW 2021 look and feel, SXSW ONLINE XR will showcase live panels, meet ups, special events, live theater performances, and a selection of 360° videos from the Virtual Cinema program, as well as 2D video feeds of SXSW programming. Plus, check out the SXSW Film Festival Poster Gallery, on view in SXSW Online XR.

Other experiences at SXSW 2021 feature the PARAMOUNT THEATRE Red Carpet for photos with your friends or the RED RIVER CULTURAL DISTRICT celebration. Other venues include the CONTEMPORARY AUSTIN, MOHAWK, EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM & GARAGE, and CEDAR STREET COURTYARD. SXSW worked with world-renowned artists and the social XR events studio VRROOM to design and produce the festival’s virtual edition, which will be hosted on VRCHAT.

