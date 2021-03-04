Mobile Up

The latest EDISON RESEARCH "Share of Ear" data shows that listening to audio on mobile devices represents 30% of all time spent listening by Americans 13+. The share is a 67% increase over 2014 and further closes the gap between traditional radio and mobile devices from 31 percentage points in 2014 to just five percentage points today. Among 13-34-year-olds, 46% of listening is on mobile devices, with only 20% via a traditional AM/FM receiver. One caveat is that the pandemic led to increased at-home listening in 2020, and EDISON noted that further data analysis will be necessary to determine whether the change in listening habits will continue once the pandemic eases.

“Mobile devices, particularly of course the phone, have been gaining on the traditional radio receiver as the primary listening device for as long as we have been measuring 'Share of Ear,' but with the disruptions of the last year the gap has narrowed dramatically.” said EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN. “As fewer people have a standard radio receiver in their homes these days, naturally more listening comes through digital devices.”

