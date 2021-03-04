Buyer

FOX SPORTS' college athletics multimedia rights division is among three businesses sold by FOX SPORTS to PLAYFLY SPORTS for an undisclosed price. FOX SPORTS COLLEGE PROPERTIES, which holds multimedia rights for several colleges including LSU, USC, VILLANOVA, FLORIDA, AUBURN, MICHIGAN STATE, VIRGINIA, and MARYLAND, was sold to PLAYFLY along with ad sales division HOME TEAM SPORTS and sponsorship/naming rights division IMPRESSION SPORTS.

With the deal, FOX SPORTS COLLEGE PROPERTIES and its staff will be part of PLAYFLY SPORTS PROPERTIES under Pres. DAVID JOHNSTON. HOME TEAM SPORTS becomes a division of PLAYFLY SPORTS with EVP CRAIG SLOAN staying aboard as President of the division; IMPRESSION SPORTS will be part of the HOME TEAM SPORTS division, Former HOME TEAM SPORTS Pres. KYLE SHERMAN will serve as Advisor to the CEO, and CHRIS FOY will continue to head IMPRESSION SPORTS and report to SLOAN.

"PLAYFLY now has the unique ability to deliver brands to millions of sports fans on both a local and national level with the addition of these regional sports networks, professional sports teams, and top college athletics departments to our roster of dedicated business partners," said PLAYFLY SPORTS CEO MICHAEL SCHREIBER. "And, we connect these brands with fans through new data-influenced, digital-enabled sports marketing solutions.

"PLAYFLY SPORTS' portfolio covers the full lifecycle of sports fandom from high school sports, to college athletics, to the pro levels, and esports, too. Most importantly, we are also adding the talented sports marketing team members from these FOX SPORTS divisions while maintaining our focus on our clients' growth and innovation objectives."

"It's exciting to join PLAYFLY SPORTS and become part of this extraordinary team," said SLOAN. "In just six months, PLAYFLY SPORTS has done an incredible job of assembling an outstanding company that can offer any brand or sponsor access to fans at any level across the country. I look forward to helping MICHAEL and his team grow PLAYFLY SPORTS."

