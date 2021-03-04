Nikki Chuminatto

It's a promotion that comes with a new alarm clock for HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO APD/MD NIKKI CHUMINATTO, as she segues from middays to mornings and joins the legendary ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW beginning immediately. She will retain her APD stripes, and pass along the Music Director duties to her successor and plugs in with ERIC FERGUSON along with BRIAN "WHIP" PARUCH and VIOLETA PODRUMEDIC.

That move creates a rare opening, and HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL is looking for a MIDDAY/MD superstar to deliver compelling daily on-air and digital content. STEAL wants to hear from you "If you’re all about the drama between TAYLOR SWIFT and NETFLIX and the chances of a LIZZO/CARDI B COLLAB, spend as much time as it takes responding to social posts while building multi-platform content, listen to new music, are busy thinking up the next TikTok challenge, can make a daily log a work of art seamlessly integrating it to AUDIO VAULT AND you’ve dreamed of working for a company that actually believes in TALENT, this is the gig! 101.9 THE MIX TODAY’S VARIETY wants to give you the platforms to make your big dent in the universe! IF this is TRULY YOU, send us your great, impossible to ignore, original, engaging, fun at-work female targeted content."

Candidates for the position are to apply at https://hubbardbroadcasting.com/, then please submit your links to aircheck, digital content, (social posts, videos, artist interactions/interviews), bio and 3 hours of a perfectly edited CHR/HOT AC log to jsteal@hubbardradio.com. HUBBARD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

« see more Net News