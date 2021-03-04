All H&F For Now

MERUELO MEDIA has launched "KLOS2," an all-Talk HD2 channel for Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES, kicking off with KLOS morning show HEIDI & FRANK around the clock. FRANK KRAMER will add duties as PD of the new digital channel, produced with TOAD HOP ENTERTAINMENT/TOAD HOP NETWORK.

“I’m excited to bring all-talk radio back to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA,” said KRAMER (although there are several all-talk stations on the AM and FM dials, but none in the "guy talk" vein of the departed KLSX) “The listeners have been hungry for it since KLSX ended in 2009, and now that over half of the cars on the road have HD radios, it’s perfect timing.” He added that "The 24-hour loop is just phase one. In the coming months, my team and I will be adding original programming, special features and even more surprises. KLOS2 will ultimately become a full-fledged talk radio station, courting new advertisers and personalities. I appreciate MERUELO MEDIA for trusting my vision to double-down on personality-driven radio, and I can’t wait to get started.” TOAD HOP hosted several podcasts and streamed but the shows largely went offline in 2014, with the exception of the podcast version of "HEIDI & FRANK.".

“We’re excited to offer FRANK a second audio platform to expand his creative brand and explore bold new ideas,” said MERUELO MEDIA Pres. OTTO PADRON. “While 95.5 KLOS-FM will continue to be the flagship station for the daily live version of ‘THE HEIDI & FRANK SHOW,’ we are certain that fans will love more listening options; which includes the KLOS2 mobile app.”

