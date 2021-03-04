Lotta Talent Here

The Future Of Talent Acquisition And Coaching

As the media landscape has changed dramatically, traditional radio has many different ways to find new talent. The days of a box of air checks full of hungry talent is over. Podcasts are the new airchecks, YOUTUBE and Social Media content are the new playgrounds for raw untapped talent. What are programmers looking for from talent today? How does a new talent get noticed? How does the explosion of podcasting play into talent development? And, how can you coach them to become a radio superstar?

Our esteemed panel will dissect the issues and present unique and challenging viewpoints:

COLBY COLB, VP/Programming, RADIO ONE

ANGELA PERELLI, Pres. ANGELA PERELLI COACHING

BRANDON "BUSTER" SATTERFIELD, PD, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPIA

LORE’L (Podcaster, Nationally Syndicated "Morning Hustle" host

TERRI THOMAS, OM, RADIO ONE/HOUSTON

