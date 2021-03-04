Acquired By Square

SQUARE, INC. is acquiring a majority ownership stake in JAY-Z's TIDAL for $297 million in cash and stock, with existing artist shareholders as the remaining stakeholders. TIDAL will operate as an independent division of SQUARE alongside the Seller and Cash App divisions. JAY-Z will join SQUARE's board under the terms of the deal.

“It comes down to one simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work,” said SQUARE CEO JACK DORSEY. “New ideas are found at intersections, and we believe there’s a compelling one between music and the economy. I knew TIDAL was something special as soon as I experienced it, and it will continue to be the best home for music, musicians, and culture.”

“I said from the beginning that TIDAL was about more than just streaming music, and six years later, it has remained a platform that supports artists at every point in their careers,” said SHAWN “JAY-Z” CARTER. “Artists deserve better tools to assist them in their creative journey. JACK and I have had many discussions about TIDAL’s endless possibilities that have made me even more inspired about its future. This shared vision makes me even more excited to join the SQUARE board. This partnership will be a game-changer for many. I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!”

“TIDAL sets a high standard for supporting artists, capturing music culture, and delivering the best audio quality to fans,” said SQUARE executive JESSE DOROGUSKER, who will serve as TIDAL Interim Lead upon closing. “SQUARE has also set a high standard for building elegant, accessible, and fair tools for sellers and individuals to economically empower them. Together, TIDAL and SQUARE will be music-obsessed and artist-focused while we explore new artist tools, listener experiences, and access to financial systems that help artists be successful.”

