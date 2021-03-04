Washington, DC

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC, known as the home of the “ORIGINAL QUIET STORM, flipped the format of sister station WHUR HD2 to a 24/7 QUIET STORM station in DECEMBER (NET 12/17/20).

Previously it was HUR-WORLD 96.3 HD2. The HD station has been expanded via translator and can now also be heard on a terrestrial signal at 98.3.

GM SEAN PLATER said, “The expansion comes as the heritage flagship station 96.3 WHUR FM is set to mark its 50th anniversary this year. WHUR has long been a trailblazer in the industry and we are always looking for new opportunities to expand our brand.

“The addition of 98.3FM now allows us to have a greater reach across the DMV. Whether in your office, car, or at home, the QUIET STORM STATION sets the right mood for the DMV and now with 98.3FM there are more ways for WASHINGTON to relax and unwind.”

