CIRCLE NETWORK will host a 30-minute TV special benefitting FEEDING AMERCIA on SATURDAY, MARCH 6th at 8:30p (ET). The special will be led by Country artists SARA EVANS and TRAVIS TRITT, and will feature stories from families who have been affected by hunger and supported by FEEDING AMERICA. Radio personality BOBBY BONES, and Country artists LINDSAY ELL, CHRIS JANSON, JEANNIE SEELY, DARIUS RUCKER, RICKY SKAGGS, JO SMITH, TENILLE TOWNES, HAILEY WHITTERS and MARK WILLS will also join the program, in addition to JOHN RICH sharing his experience with food banks as a kid.

The special will broadcast on CIRCLE and livestream on the network's YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and TWITTER pages this SATURDAY at 7:30p (CT), and then will premiere on the LINEAR TV, FAST FEED and AVOD streaming platforms next WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10th at 8:30p (ET) and 11:30p (ET), and then again on SUNDAY, MARCH 14th at 6:00p (ET). “Country Music - FEEDING AMERICA” will also stream live on FACEBOOK in select GRAY TELEVISION markets on SATURDAY, MARCH 6th at 7:30p (CT). CIRCLE's NAN KELLEY will host.

