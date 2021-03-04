Robert

Longtime BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA host PIERRE ROBERT has inked a multiyear extension as his 40th anniversary with the station looms in NOVEMBER. ROBERT joined the lineup at WMMR in 1981 and hosts middays.

“PIERRE ROBERT remains the heart and soul of WMMR,” said WMMR PD and BEASLEY VP/Talent Development BILL WESTON. “His longevity and relevance are rare radio attributes. During the pandemic’s darker days, it was so good to hear listeners tell how his familiar presence and re-assuredness helped them through the uncertainty.”



“When you write the 50-year history of WMMR and Rock in PHILADELPHIA, PIERRE’s 'fingerprints' will be all over the pages,” said VP/Market Mgr. JOE BELL. “He is an integral part of an iconic brand!”



“WMMR is one of the most unique and successful radio stations in AMERICA today,” said ROBERT. “The music, the staff and the personalities, along with a warm connection with our listeners, have allowed us an almost unheard of 53 years on the air here in PHILLI. Thanks to (BEASLEY CEO) CAROLINE BEASLEY and (agent) STEVE MOUNTAIN. I'm thrilled to sign up again for several more myself. In fact, in NOVEMBER, I'll have been here at 'MMR for 40 years... so very cool... the journey continues!”

