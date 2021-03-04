McDonald (Photo: 5 West Media Group)

LONESTAR lead singer RICHIE McDONALD has departed the group once again in order to pursue a full-time opportunity with his other band, FRONTMEN OF COUNTRY. The latter group, which signed an exclusive deal with THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for live concert bookings, consists of McDONALD, TIM RUSHLOW (former lead singer of LITTLE TEXAS) and LARRY STEWART (lead singer of RESTLESS HEART). They have revealed nearly 20 live concert dates set for 2021, kicking off FRIDAY, APRIL 16th at the CHOCTAW CASINO RESORT in GRANT, OK.

This is McDONALD's second time leaving LONESTAR. He previously quit the band in 2007 to pursue a solo career, before returning in 2011. Singer CODY COLLINS took his place in the interim.

“I’ve been with LONESTAR for almost 30 years and have enjoyed my time with the guys,” said McDONALD. "With everything that has happened in the past year, it has made me think about other things I want to do in life. This opportunity with THE FRONTMEN came up and I’ve decided to go a new direction. I’ve always enjoyed performing with TIM and LARRY and I can’t wait to see how this new chapter unfolds. I want to thank my [LONESTAR] bandmates DEAN [SAMS], KEECH [RAINWATER] and MICHAEL [BRITT] for a great run. I wish them nothing but the best.”

