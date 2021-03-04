Bob Harris Presents CMA Songwriter Series

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will feature Country artists CAM, SHY CARTER, ASHLEY McBRYDE and BRETT YOUNG in an exclusive CMA Songwriters Series performance recorded for the UNITED KINGDOM's “The Country Show with BOB HARRIS” on BBC RADIO 2. The one-hour episode was filmed at NASHVILLE's BLACKBIRD STUDIO, and is set to air THURSDAY, MARCH 11th. It will be available on the BBC SOUNDS app for 30 days following the event.

The Songwriters Series was created to bring international fans in the U.K. special Country music performances in lieu of the Country to Country (C2C) festival, which has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with BBC to present this CMA Songwriters Series show,” said CMA VP/International Relations & Development MILLY OLYKAN. “BBC RADIO 2’s power to drive the discovery of artists has been particularly impactful to Country artists since the pandemic, and their support of the Country to Country festival over the years has made it possible for audiences across the U.K. to appreciate how broad the contemporary music of NASHVILLE really is. Now with BBC’s support, we are excited to bring this special experience to a much wider audience.”

