Mom And Mackenzie

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE morning co-host BENDER and his wife, RACHEL on the birth of their baby girl, MACKENZIE ELIZABETH SAINT FRANCIS. MACKENZIE, already nicknamed, "MACK", was born SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28. You can check out more pics on BENDER's IG @TheBenderNation.

In honor of MACKENZIE's arrival, 95.7 THE JET and the JODI AND BENDER MORNING SHOW have teamed with the SEATTLE non-profit, MARY'S PLACE for a virtual Baby Shower. A registry has been set up to help moms and moms-to-be out of domestic violence situations and homelessness. You can help out at 957TheJet.com/babyshower.

Bender Family L-R: Bailey, Jordan, Bender, Mackenzie and Rachel

