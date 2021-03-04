Vivero (Photo: Warner Music Group)

ELSA VIVERO has been promoted to the newly created position of GM/EVP, Global Commercial Services at WEA, the Label and Artist Services division of WARNER MUSIC GROUP. VIVERO remains based in NEW YORK and reports directly to WEA Pres. MARIA WEAVER.

WEAVER commented, "ELSA is a fantastic collaborator with our many global partners and a passionate advocate for our labels and artists. She – alongside her brilliant team – will be key to continuing to find new and inventive ways to boost our presence globally and grow our artists’ fanbases with big, bold campaigns. Elsa is a hugely knowledgeable, versatile exec, and she will be an integral leader as the organization continues to grow and evolve."

VIVERO added, "I’m grateful to MARIA for this opportunity and to my WEA family, who have made the past 32 years so special. I look forward to working closely with our trusted commercial partners in both the digital and physical space to engage music fans worldwide, however they choose to buy, stream, or watch."

VIVERO joined WARNER MUSIC GROUP in 1988 and her most recent position with the company was EVP, Global Digital Account Management. VIVERO has also held sales and marketing positions at MAVERICK RECORDS, POLYGRAM, and WARNER MUSIC LATINA.

