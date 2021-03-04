International Federation Of The Phonographic Industry

LONDON-based INTERNATIONAL FEDERATON OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY (IFPI) today named BTS as Global Recording Artist Of The Year.



The award takes into consideration an artist/group's worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the year, covering their entire body of work and is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

BTS, who finished #7 last year on IFPI's Global Artist Chart, become the first KOREAN act to take first place.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE commented, "BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world. They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over."



The IFPI Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2020 are:

BTS TAYLOR SWIFT DRAKE THE WEEKND BILLIE EILISH EMINEM POST MALONE ARIANA GRANDE JUICE WRLD JUSTIN BIEBER

