Teachable Moment

The FCC has proposed a $3,000 fine against the BAY CITY, MI School District for a late license renewal application for high school student station WCHW-F/BAY CITY, MI.

The application, due JUNE 1, 2020, was not filed until SEPTEMBER 29, 2020, two days before the OCTOBER 1st license expiration date, with no explanation given.

