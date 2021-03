Condolences

Condolences to GOLD COAST Top 40/Mainstream KFYV (LIVE 105.5)/OXNARD-VENTURA, CA MD/afternoons KATRINA MALDONADO and her family on the loss of her father, ROBERTO. An OXNARD, CA resident, MR. MALDONADO died MONDAY, MARCH 1. He was 68.

