In honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM)/SEATTLE will flip to 96.5 JILL FM on MONDAY, MARCH 8. Look for the station to change name, logo, website, music and imaging to all things female to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. 96.5 JILL FM will also feature female only music.

96.5 JACK FM's LEE CALLAHAN commented, "We've always known the power of women artists, and to spotlight their talents exclusively all day is unheard of on commercial radio. JACK, now JILL, is a trailblazer!"

