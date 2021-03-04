Cyrus Signs With Columbia (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

After seven years with SONY MUSIC sister label RCA, MILEY CYRUS has signed with COLUMBIA RECORDS. It's a natural move for CYRUS, who is managed by ADAM LEBER, with mom TISH CYRUS. COLUMBIA chief RON PERRY, who signed MILEY directly, and LEBER were the matchmakers behind LIL NAS X’s hit “Old Town Road” featuring BILLY RAY CYRUS. NAS is also signed to the roster.

In addition, MILEY's sister, GRAMMY nominated NOAH (Best New Artist), is also signed to COLUMBIA-distributed RECORDS label.

VARIETY reports MILEY’s most recent album with RCA, “Plastic Hearts,” was released in NOVEMBER and has moved an impressive 334,000 album project units, according to ALPHA DATA. It was preceded by 2017’s “Younger Now” and 2013’s blockbuster success “Bangerz,” which saw her breaking out of the teen-star mold that had been set on her early releases through HOLLYWOOD RECORDS and her starring role on the “Hannah Montana” television show. “Bangerz” spawned hits like “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop” and established CYRUS as a major star. In between, the artist released a psychedelic album with the FLAMING LIPS under the name MILEY CYRUS AND HER DEAD PETZ in 2015.

COLUMBIA is home to such artists as ADELE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and HARRY STYLES, among many more.

