Celebrating International Women’s Day On Monday, March 8th

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM Show will celebrate International Women’s Day on MONDAY, MARCH 8th in a special showcase, "Ladies That Make Us Laugh" featuring the women of The BOB & TOM Show, in addition to some of the show’s favorite female guests.

The BOB & TOM Show News Director KRISTI LEE will be joined live by BOB & TOM “relationship expert” and comedienne ALLI BREEN and guest comedienne NIKKI GLASER, along with show regulars correspondents JESSICA ALSMAN and JESS HOOKER. In addition, MONDAY's celebration will feature past guest appearances from female comedians MARIA BAMFORD, RENE HICKS, MISS PAT, and AMY SCHUMER.

The BOB & TOM Show host TOM GRISWOLD said, “Some of the funniest moments on our show have come from our many female guests. It’ll be fun hearing those highlights MONDAY morning. Also, we’ve been so fortunate to have KRISTI LEE as a part of the show for over 35 years. KRISTI is a savvy broadcaster who is open and honest about her life, and very funny. We will add to the mix, show staff members JESSICA ALSMAN and JESS HOOKER, along with comedienne ALLI BREEN… we feel the distaff portion of our show is well-represented.”

The BOB & TOM Show female cast members Left to Right: ALLI BREEN, JESSICA HOOKER, KRISTI LEE and JESSICA ALSMAN.

