CD BABY collected $125.4 million from digital and streaming services across the course of 2020, amounting to around $2.4m weekly. That figure represents a 14% increase on the $110m the company collected on behalf of its indie artist clients the previous year.

CD BABY – which counted 950,000 active distribution clients as of the end of Q2 2020 – noted 40% of its digital royalty collections in 2020 were from SPOTIFY, which paid the distributor just over $50 million. That was $6.3m more than it collected in 2019.

APPLE MUSIC was once again the second biggest contributor of digital revenues last year paying out $23.15m, less than half the figure from SPOTIFY, and around 18.5% of CD BABY’s total digital revenues in 2020. That was $3.7m more than it paid CD BABY in 2019.

YOUTUBE‘s music app (including its subscription element) paid out $10.5m to CD BABY last year, more than doubling its contribution from 2019.

YOUTUBE MUSIC revenue topped the previous year by $5.5m, with only SPOTIFY (+$6.3m) offering a larger year-over-year increase.

The overall lump of money paid out by CD BABY to its artists in 2020 was $126.8m, says the distributor, up 26% over 2019

CD BABY was acquired by DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS in 2019 as part of a buyout of AVL DIGITAL for a reported $200 million.

