HI93 Karaoke Contest

PACIFIC MUSIC GROUP Reggae KQMQ (HI93)/HONOLULU celebrates the first anniversary with a virtual luau, streaming live on SATURDAY, MARCH 20th. The event will be hosted by HI93 personalities and feature performances by local reggae artists and the crowning of the winner of the HI93 local karaoke contest.

Said PD KELSEY YOGI, “We have a lot to celebrate.Through the dedication and perseverance of our talented staff, and the amazing support of our new and loyal listeners, we are grateful to be able to serve our community with the most up to date information, keep spirits high with positive messages through music, and help our local businesses thrive.”

The radio station launched on MARCH 9th last year, just five days after HONOLULU COUNTY Mayor KIRK CALDWELL issued his first COVID-related emergency proclamation, and quickly adapted their talent roster to feature market favorites and industry veterans KRYSTILEZ "STEEZY" ANCHETA and RELLA RIVERA during morning drive; musician and HAWAIIAN music expert PU'UNUI WONG middays; CRYSTAL AKANA in afternoon drive; music industry insider JOVAN "PHAT JOE" LADAO in the evenings; and MARIO "BIG MARZZ" KEKUMU on weekends.



HI93 will host a karaoke contest where contestants sing HAWAIIAN reggae songs. The winner will receive $1,000 and a professional recording session after being announced at the ANNIVERSAY LUAU.

Added YOGI, “Music is a large part of our culture and HAWAII is no stranger to big talent. We all look forward to celebrating and sharing this milestone with the listeners who made the switch to HI93 – HAWAII's Local Hits.”

