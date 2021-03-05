Vick

Former STX ENTERTAINMENT Pres./Virtual Reality and Immersive Entertainment ANDY VICK has joined LIVEXLIVE as Head of Programming/EVP of its STUDIOONE content division. Among his content development duties, VICK will expand the company's podcast operations, including PODCASTONE, to add video and scripted shows for LIVEXLIVE's platform and licensing to video streaming services.

VICK said, "LIVEXLIVE has purposely engineered themselves for a future where talent and partners can walk right through the front door and plug directly into their comprehensive and fully integrated flywheel. From interactive live streaming to on-demand video, podcasts, digital radio, OTT apps, in-person events, and custom physical goods...they are a one-stop-shop. Everyone knows this is where the music and entertainment business is headed, and lucky for me, LIVEXLIVE is already there. I'm humbled at the opportunity and looking forward to working with the LIVEXLIVE team to keep pushing boundaries."

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK said, "We continue to build on our outstanding and experienced team of successful, highly entrepreneurial executives and operational leaders. I look forward to working closely with ANDY to build a unified vision between the creation and distribution of content. ANDY will work with the leadership team to define a digital-facing content strategy that ties directly to the overall LIVEXLIVE flywheel."

