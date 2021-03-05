New Versions

iHEARTRADIO's true crime podcast "FORGOTTEN: WOMEN OF JUAREZ" is being released in three more languages in a move the company says is in honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY on MONDAY (3/8). The podcast on the abduction of women in JUAREZ, MEXICO will be launched in Spanish, German and Danish by iHEART in conjunction with European podcast platform PODIMO as the first in a projected series of adaptations.

The Spanish-language version will be released as a PODIMO subscriber exclusive on MONDAY, with an ad funded version released on an open RSS feed on MARCH 22nd, while the German version will be released by PODIMO and open RSS on MONDAY and the Danish version coming on PODIMO and open RSS on MARCH 22nd. The translated shows will be released via the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORk on MARCH 22nd as well, with bonus episodes exclusive to PODIMO.

The Spanish-language “OLVIDADAS: LAS MUERTAS DE JUÁREZ” will be hosted by ROSSANA FUENTES BERAIN and SANDRA ROMANDIA; “VERGESSEN: FRAUEN VON JUÁREZ” in German will be hosted by LEYLA YENIRCE and DÜZEN TEKKAL; and “DE GLEMTE KVINDER FRA JUÁREZ” in Danish is hosted by ANE CORTZEN. The new versions will add additional material, including interviews, to the original, created by MONICA ORTIZ URIBE and OZ WOLOSHYN.

PODIMO Chief of Strategic Relations EVA LÆGDSGAARD said, “The aim of PODIMO’s and iHEART's multi-language release is to broaden the scope and expand the reach of powerful stories to bigger and more relevant audiences, benefitting creators and listeners. But ultimately, it is about making sure these women are never forgotten.”



URIBE said, "So many storytellers have come to JUÁREZ to tell the stories of these missing and murdered women. And often the final project isn't in Spanish, so it's not something that the families, who make a huge emotional investment in the projects, can ultimately listen to and judge. That is why it is so important to me that we give them that opportunity."

