'Salute 2 Frontline Workers'

Country artists JUSTIN MOORE, TRACY LAWRENCE and LAINEY WILSON are honoring first responders with a "Salute 2 Frontline Workers" show in partnership with PEPPER ENTERTAINMENT and MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KTWB (BIG COUNTRY 92.5)/SIOUX FALLS, SD.

"I'm extremely proud that BIG COUNTRY 92.5 is able to support such an amazing free concert event to honor those, who from the beginning, have put others before themselves in their commitment to caring for members of our community," said MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS OM TOM GJERDRUM.

Tickets for the event at DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER ARENA will be available beginning FRIDAY, MARCH 12th on TICKETMASTER.com. All healthcare workers, law enforcement and all frontline workers in the area will receive an email via their employers to download free tickets. Eligible workers who do not receive an email by THURSDAY, MARCH 18th can register through the venue website.

