The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE will premiere a video special, "AMERICAN Currents: Celebrating the State of the Music," on FRIDAY, MARCH 19th at 7p (CT) on its FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages. The video will take fans inside the museum's upcoming "AMERICAN Currents: State of the Music" exhibition, which recognizes artists' industry accomplishments as it delves into the events that shaped Country music amid the global pandemic and a renewed push for social justice.

In the film, Country artists LUKE COMBS and RISSI PALMER will discuss the past year, how it changed their perspectives, and how they managed to stay creative and positive. COMBS, PALMER and BILLY STRINGS, who are each featured in the exhibition, will also perform. GABBY BARRETT, CASEY BEATHARD, THE CHICKS, ERIC CHURCH, DAN + SHAY, MICKEY GUYTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, DOLLY PARTON, JOHN PRINE, SISTER SADIE and former WSM-A/NASHVILLE air personality EDDIE STUBBS are also recognized in this year's exhibit, which opens on FRIDAY, MARCH 12th.

CMHOF member and Museum Board Pres. VINCE GILL will introduce the exhibition and the program. CEO KYLE YOUNG will also share remarks highlighting the artists, musicians, songwriters and stories featured in the most recent installment of the exhibit (located in the museum's ACM Gallery).

