‘DeDe In The Morning’ Selects Five Students For $2,500 Scholarships
March 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM (PT)
During BLACK HISTORY MONTH, COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING’s DEDE MCGUIRE promoted her "ACHIEVE THE DREAM” scholarship contest.
The goal was to award five people $2,500 tuition scholarships for study at a HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs). (NET NEWS 2/12)
MCGUIRE said, “We congratulate all the winners of the "ACHIEVE THE DREAM" scholarship and are proud to be a part of what inspires them to fulfill their educational goals and beyond.”
The SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS based air personality gave scholarships to; ERIN BROWN/GARLAND, TX attending HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, BRYSON PATRICK/MILWAUKEE, WI attending GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY, DESTINY JONES/BATON ROUGE, LA attending SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY and A&M COLLEGE, NIYA DAVIS/DANBURY, CT attending HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, and MYRA LEWIS/CONCORD, NC attending HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
For more information about THE DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION and scholarships click here.