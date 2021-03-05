Helping Students

During BLACK HISTORY MONTH, COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING’s DEDE MCGUIRE promoted her "ACHIEVE THE DREAM” scholarship contest.

The goal was to award five people $2,500 tuition scholarships for study at a HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs). (NET NEWS 2/12)

MCGUIRE said, “We congratulate all the winners of the "ACHIEVE THE DREAM" scholarship and are proud to be a part of what inspires them to fulfill their educational goals and beyond.”

The SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS based air personality gave scholarships to; ERIN BROWN/GARLAND, TX attending HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, BRYSON PATRICK/MILWAUKEE, WI attending GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY, DESTINY JONES/BATON ROUGE, LA attending SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY and A&M COLLEGE, NIYA DAVIS/DANBURY, CT attending HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, and MYRA LEWIS/CONCORD, NC attending HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

For more information about THE DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION and scholarships click here.

