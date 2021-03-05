Sold

TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC is selling Silent WSGH-A/LEWISVILLE-WINSTON-SALEM-GREENSBORO, NC to BASE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (related to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC.) for $40,313.30 less rent unpaid by the seller to the buyer, which is estimated to be the same as the purchase price.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (WZWB/KENOVA, WV, emergency antenna due to night directional tower damage from drilling operation; WNTM-A/MOBILE, AL, emergency antenna for nighttime use due to antenna control system failure); ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC (WVEI-A/WORCESTER, MA, parameters at variance durning nighttime hours while work on a cellular antenna is delayed); and SALEM's INSPIRATION MEDIA, INC. (KGNW-A/BURIEN-SEATTLE, WA, use of Method of Moments model for directional pattern parameters).

And RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS has requested a Silent STA for KEII-A/BLACKFOOT, ID due to transmitter failure.

