Summit Media Richmond Re-launches & Re-brands

SUMMITMEDIA announced FRIDAY MARCH 5th, the re-launch of Classic Hits WJSR (Awesome 100.9) and the rebranding of Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND.

The new AWESOME 100.9 delivers "Totally 80s and More" on WSJR with artists including MADONNA, JOURNEY, DURAN DURAN and MICHAEL JACKSON, as well as a handful of select hits from the 90s and 2000s.

The rebranded "103.7 Your Variety" brings the "Best Of 2K And Today" on WURV. The station, formerly known as "Play1073" features today’s artists such as DUA LIPA, SHAWN MENDES, ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5, as well as the biggest hits of the 2000s, including BRUNO MARS, LADY GAGA, ADELE and KATY PERRY.

With the switch, SUMMIT announces "On Air With RYAN SEACREST" takes the midday slot on WURV, joining well-known local personalities MELISSA CHASE in mornings and JASON PAIGE in afternoons. AWESOME 100.9 will add on air talent to their station later this month.

Market Manager BOB WILLOUGHBY said, “The great thing about these two stations is that they work in synergy with each other. From Boomers to Gen X’ers to Millennials, we know that these songs will recall fond memories and offer incredible music that is as relevant today as it was when it first came out.”

RANDY CHASE, SUMMIT’s EVP/Programming added, “Our consumers want and need an escape and that’s what both stations deliver. Together, these two stations strategically align our us to super serve the RICHMOND audience.”

