Celebrating Women's History Month

BEATPORT is presenting several special programs to celebrate WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH.

LONDON DJ/producer MAYA JANE COLES will host a residency; there'll be DJ sets and Q&A's with many female artists, plus iconic Techno artist NICOLE MOUDABER will be featured as MARCH Artist of the Month.

Every MONDAY, COLES will present a different livestream set from her month-long LONDON residency. The kickoff on INTERNATIONAL WOMAN'S DAY (3/8) at 9am ET, highlights rising female stars in a livestream set. Each week's live set will be followed by replays of streams beginning at 2p ET. Among the featured DJ's will be HONEY DIJON, CHARLOTTE DEWITTE and NASTIA.

On MARCH 15th, COLES performs as her Bass-driven alter ego NOCTURNAL SUNSHINE. The set on MARCH 22 will performed under her Techno-skewed alias CAYAM and on the 29th she'll curate a new set with internationally renowned DJs in a livestream from LONDON.

The BEATPORTAL editorial site will present WOMEN OF BEATPORT on MARCH 15th, featuring interviews with women from BEATPORT that will delve into ideas on how the DJ community can encourage more diversity in the workplace and on the dancefloors.

On MARCH 18th, at 8am ET, BEATPORT SELECTS will host a Bass livestream featuring FLORE, JUBILEE and UNIIQU3, with more DJs to be confirmed soon.

Fans are invited to watch the livestreams on BEATPORT’s TWITCH, FB and YOUTUBE.

