Lonsberry

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY 12:30-3p (MT) host LEE LONSBERRY will exit the station after APRIL 2nd's show. LONSBERRY, the former Communications Dir. for Rep. ROB BISHOP (R-UT) and the son of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER host BOB LONSBERRY, is returning to WASHINGTON as Communications Dir. for Sen. MIKE LEE (R-UT). He hosted "LIVE MIC WITH LEE LONSBERRY" since DECEMBER 2019 and previously produced DOUG WRIGHT's show in 2011-15. A replacement has not yet been named.



LONSBERRY said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to get behind the mic each day and talk with Utahns about the issues most important to them.”



PD KEVIN LARUE said, “Imagine stepping from part-time producer at KSL to full-time producer and then coming back as a show host. It has been a real journey.”

“During the last year, LEE has handled some of our community’s most important issues including the outbreak of the coronavirus, protests in SALT LAKE CITY and the historic fall elections,” said SVP/GM TANYA VEA. “He brought insight to these issues and important guests to respond to them. We wish LEE well in his new role.”

