ROSEMARY MERCEDES is exiting later this month as Chief Communications Officer of UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS after 15 years with the company, and former APPLE and BURSON-MARSTELLER marketing and communications executive BEATRIZ PEDROSA-GUANCHE is joining UNIVISION as SVP/Corporate Communications, based in MIAMI.

“We are excited to welcome BEATRIZ into the UNIVISION team,” said UNIVISION Pres./Chief Transformation Officer PIERLUIGI GAZZOLO. “BEATRIZ is a global communications leader with more than two decades of marketing and communications experience that will help support our ongoing transformation and long-term objectives by leading the corporate communications team at this critical juncture.”

GAZZOLO added, “I want to thank ROSEMARY for her dedication to shaping and elevating the UNIVISION story. Throughout her tenure with UNIVISION, ROSEMARY has played an important role in raising the profile of the UNIVISION brand and the Hispanic consumer opportunity in the marketplace. We are excited for ROSEMARY on her next chapter and again thank her for her significant contributions and the indelible legacy she leaves behind through her team and across the company.”

“I am incredibly honored to join the UNIVISION team and help lead the company’s corporate communications function at such an exciting and transformational time in its history,” said PEDROSA-GUANCHE. “I look forward to collaborating closely with UNIVISION’s distinguished leadership bench to effectively communicate the company’s strategic direction and support their effort to build UNIVISION into the strongest organization it can be for its Spanish-language viewers everywhere.”

