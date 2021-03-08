Sale Of Global Connect Closes

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC has closed on the sale of its consumer and retail measurement division NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT to private equity firm ADVENT INTERNATIONAL and former TRANSUNION CEO JIM PECK for $2.7 billion plus warrants in the new company. The division has been renamed NIELSENIQ with a 20 year license to use the NIELSEN name and trademarks.

NIELSEN CEO DAVID KENNY said, "We thank the entire NIELSENIQ team for their invaluable commitment and contributions over the years. We look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with them.

"This is a transformative time for NIELSEN. We have redesigned our products, our business platform, and our operating model, positioning NIELSEN to better deliver the solutions our clients need in the rapidly changing global media ecosystem. We are now fully aligned around three essential solutions -- Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes and GRACENOTE Content Services -- that are designed to drive growth by leveraging a single media platform across a global digital-first footprint."

