Sunday, March 14th

Ahead of the GRAMMY AWARDS this coming SUNDAY, MARCH 14th on CBS at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) the full performing artist lineup has been revealed.

Using safety protocols for performing, the lineup includes: BAD BUNNY, BLACK PUMAS, CARDI B, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, DABABY, DOJA CAT, BILLIE EILISH, MICKEY GUYTON, HAIM, BRITTANY HOWARD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LIL BABY, DUA LIPA, CHRIS MARTIN, JOHN MAYER, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MAREN MORRIS, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, HARRY STYLES and TAYLOR SWIFT.

Half of the acts on the show will be making their GRAMMY performance debuts: BAD BUNNY, BLACK PUMAS, BTS, DABABY, DOJA CAT, GUYTON, HAIM, LIL BABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH and STYLES.

BEYONCE, who has the most nominations for a total of nine, is not part of the performance lineup announced so far. DUA LIPA, RODDY RICCH and SWIFT, each have six noms.

"THE DAILY SHOW" host TREVOR NOAH, will host the 2021 GRAMMYS, and all of the Album Of The Year nominees except for JHENÉ AIKO and JACOB COLLIER are set to perform. Album of the year nominee COLDPLAY is not performing, but group co-founder CHRIS MARTIN will perform.

For more info, head to GRAMMY.COM.

« see more Net News