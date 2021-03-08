Singer/Songwriter & Radio Personality Michael Stanley Was 72

ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND afternoon personality MICHAEL STANLEY passed away on FRIDAY, MARCH 5th at his home with his family by his side. He was 72. The WNCX website reports that STANLEY had battled lung cancer for the last seven months.

Besides his afternoon show on WNCX, STANLEY led one of CLEVELAND'S best known rock bands as part of the MICHAEL STANLEY BAND, that recorded 11 studio albums between 1975 and 1987.

MICHAEL STANLEY GEE will be laid to rest in a private service at LAKE VIEW CEMETARY in CLEVELAND. In lieu of flowers, the STANLEY family requests contributions in his memory to the CLEVELAND FOOD BANK and/or the CLEVELAND ANIMAL PROTECTIVE LEAGUE.

